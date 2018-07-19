French president’s aide seen in police helmet beating man

FILE - In this March 1, 2017 file picture centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, center, flanked by his bodyguard, Alexandre Benalla, left, visits the Agriculture Fair in Paris, Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Benalla an aide to President Emmanuel Macron, charged with security, has been seen in a video wearing a police helmet and beating up a student protester in May, reigning criticism on Macron notably due to the light punishment _ a two-week suspension. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) Christophe Ena AP