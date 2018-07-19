Spokesman says Pakistan’s ex-PM jail conditions ‘deplorable’

Police officers hold back supporters of Pakistan’s jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as they gather outside the Adiala jail where he is being held, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, July 19, 2018. A spokesman for the political party of Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League, said Thursday that the former leader is being held in deplorable conditions as he awaits the outcome of his appeal over a 10-year sentence on corruption charges. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash) B.K. Bangash AP