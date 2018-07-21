Ecuadorean townspeople build record pyramid of roses

A woman places roses on a structure made to resemble the Cochasqui pyramid temple as they try to impose a new category in the Guinness World Record, as the biggest structure made with roses, in Tabacundo, Ecuador, Friday, July 20, 2018. Hundreds of volunteers helped and they will find out on Saturday if they have succeeded in achieving the record. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa) Dolores Ochoa AP