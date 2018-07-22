Guess who’s still a factor in Zimbabwe’s election? Mugabe.

Thousands of opposition party supporters cheer leading opposition challenger Nelson Chamisa during a rally in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Saturday July 21, 2018. Just 3 percentage points now separate Chamisa and former Mugabe deputy and current President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of the July 30 presidential vote, according to a new survey by the Afrobarometer research group. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) Jerome Delay AP