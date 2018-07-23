UK silent on US death penalty concerns for alleged jihadis

FILE- In this file photo dated Friday, March 30, 2018, a Kurdish security officer escorts Alexanda Kotey, left, and El Shafee Elsheikh, who were allegedly among four British jihadis who made up a brutal Islamic State cell dubbed “The Beatles,” at a security center in Kobani, Syria. According to leaked documents revealed Monday July 23, 2018, British officials are not requiring their U.S. counterparts to provide assurances that Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, will not be executed if convicted in U.S.. Britain typically does not send prisoners to other countries if they face possible execution. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, FILE) Hussein Malla AP