Toronto police delving into life of gunman in mass shooting

People light candles and leave photos of 18-year-old victim Reese Fallon at a memorial remembering the victims of Sunday’s shooting in Toronto on Monday, July 23, 2018. A man whose family said he suffered from psychosis and depression fired a handgun into restaurants and cafes in a lively Toronto neighborhood, killing a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman and wounding over a dozen others in an attack that has shaken the confidence of many in the normally safe city. The Canadian Press via AP Mark Blinch