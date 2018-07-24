The Latest: Israel’s UN envoy: Israel seeks ‘no escalation’

Trails of Patriot missiles are seen in the sky in northern Israel Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Israel shot down a Syrian fighter jet it said had breached its airspace on Tuesday while advancing Syrian government forces retaking territory from rebels reached the Golan Heights frontier for the first time in seven years. The Israeli military said it monitored the advance of the Syrian Sukhoi fighter jet and shot it down with a pair of Patriot missiles after it penetrated Israeli airspace by about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles). (David Cohen/Flash90 via AP) David Cohen AP