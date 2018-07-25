Boys rescued from Thai cave ordained at Buddhist temple

Followers offer banknotes to soccer team members as they are ordained as Buddhist monks and novices following their dramatic cave rescue last week in the Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Buddhist males in Thailand are traditionally expected to enter the monkhood, often as novices, at some point in their lives to show gratitude, often toward their parents for raising them. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo