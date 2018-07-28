Spain rescues nearly 1,000 migrants from the sea in 2 days

EDS NOTE: SPANISH LAW REQUIRES THAT THE FACES OF MINORS ARE MASKED IN PUBLICATIONS WITHIN SPAIN. In this photo taken on Friday, July 27, 2018, migrant children look at the camera as they travel with others onboard Spain’s Concepcion Arenal Maritime Rescue Service boat at the port of Barbate, southern Spain, after being rescued by Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service in the Strait of Gibraltar, in Barbate, Spain. Maritime rescue authorities say 751 migrants have been plucked Friday from 52 dinghies trying to reach Spanish shores from northern Africa, this year’s most popular route into Europe. Marcos Moreno AP Photo