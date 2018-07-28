Australian becomes 1st woman to skipper Clipper race winner

The Unicef, Liverpool 2018 and Sanya Serenity Coast, right, teams in a “sprint finish” to conclude the Clipper 2017-2018 Round the World Yacht Race on the River Mersey in Liverpool. Australian sailor Wendy Tuck has become the first woman to skipper the winning vessel in the Clipper Round The World Yacht Race. Tuck led the Sanya Serenity Coast team to victory in the race that finished in Liverpool on Saturday. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Peter Byrne AP