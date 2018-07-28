Cambodians vote in polls with main opposition party silenced

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, left, smiles as he greet the international observer delegations for the July 29 general election, during a welcome meeting in Peace Palace, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Cambodians voting in Sunday’s elections will have a nominal choice of 20 parties but in reality, only two serious options: extend Prime Minister Hun Sen’s 33 years in power or not vote at all. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Heng Sinith AP