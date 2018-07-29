Jewish teens enlisted to fight anti-Semitism in Germany

In this Monday, June 25, 2018, Jewish teenager Sophie Steiert, right, shows a picture of Jewish daily life on a tablet computer as Laura Schulmann looks on during a lesson as part of a project of religions at the Bohnstedt Gymnasium high school in Luckau, Germany. With the number of Holocaust survivors dwindling and schoolchildren now at least three generations removed from the Nazi genocide, teenagers have been recruited as the next ambassadors for the Jewish community in Germany. Markus Schreiber AP Photo