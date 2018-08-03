Outrage hits Japan med schools said to keep women out

In this Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, photo, a woman walks past the game of Tokyo Medical University in Tokyo. The Japanese medical university’s alleged systematic deduction of entrance exam scores only from female applicants has sparked outrage across Japan and invited criticisms from Cabinet officials. The scandal surfaced after the Yomiuri newspaper reported Thursday that Tokyo Medical University has been slashing female applicants’ entrance exam scores for years to keep female student population low, on grounds they tend to quit as doctors after starting families, causing staffing shortages. The Japan plate reads: “Tokyo Medical University.” (Ayaka Aizawa/Kyodo News via AP) Ayaka Aizawa AP