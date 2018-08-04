Brazil party names jailed leader as presidential nominee

Supporters wears masks depicting Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the Workers Party national convention in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. The convention confirmed the jailed Lula da Silva as their candidate for the country’s presidency in October’s election. Da Silva leads the polls by a large margins, but is likely to be barred by Brazil’s electoral justice. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine) Nelson Antoine AP