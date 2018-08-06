Human rights group opposes moving Rohingya to island camp

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2018, file photo, Rohingya Muslim women with their children stand in a queue outside a food distribution center at Balukhali refugee camp 50 kilometers (32 miles) from, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. The human rights group Human Rights Watch is calling on Bangladesh’s government to abandon controversial plans to relocate Rohingya refugees to a small, uninhabited island said to be at severe risk of serious flooding. Manish Swarup, File AP Photo