Israeli fire kills 2 Hamas militants in Gaza

Palestinian mourners carry the body of 23 year-old Hamas fighter, Ahmad Morjan, mourn at the family home during his funeral, in the Jabaliya refugee camp, Northern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. The Israeli military said it targeted a Hamas military post in northern Gaza after militants opened fire, and Hamas said two of its fighters were killed. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) Khalil Hamra AP