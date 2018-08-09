Family of slain Maltese journalist demands public inquiry

FILE - This April 4, 2016 file photo shows Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb in Malta on Oct. 16, 2017. The family of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is calling for a full public inquiry into her death, submitting a legal opinion to Maltese authorities a bid to pressure them into determining whether more could have been done to save her life. Her son, Paul Caruana Galizia, told the BBC on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 that the probe into her death is too narrow, focusing simply on how she died rather than who was behind it. (AP Photo/Jon Borg, File) Jon Borg AP