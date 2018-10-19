Radical preacher Anjem Choudary released from UK prison

FILE - This is a Friday, April 3, 2015 file photo of Anjem Choudary, a British Muslim social and political activist and spokesman for Islamist group, Islam4UK, speaks following prayers at the Central London Mosque in Regent’s Park, London. Anjem Choudary, a radical preacher convicted of inviting support for the Islamic State group, has been released from Belmarsh prison in southeast London on Friday Oct. 19, 2018. Tim Ireland, File AP Photo