Children as young as 10 fight, kill and die in Yemen’s war

Boys run up the stairs at a rehabilitation center for former child soldiers in Marib, Yemen, in this July 25, 2018, photo. Boys come to center traumatized and mistrustful from their experiences on the battlefield. On his first day at the center, one said he was terrified, unsure what they would do to him. "But then I saw the teachers and they gave me a room to stay in. I felt good after that." Nariman El-Mofty AP Photo