Sudan journalists go on strike in support of protests

In this Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018 handout image provided a Sudanese activist, a plain clothed policeman points his rifle at protesters during clashes in Khartoum, Sudan. Police used tear gas and fired in the air Tuesday to disperse thousands of protesters attempting to march on the presidential palace to demand that Omar Bashir, Sudan's president of 29 years, step down, according to activists and video clips posted online. (Sudanese Activist via AP) Sudanese Activist AP