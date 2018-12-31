Bahrain court upholds conviction against prominent activist

FILE - In this May 28, 2012 file photo, human rights activist Nabeel Rajab gestures as he leaves a police station in Manama, Bahrain. A court in Bahrain upheld Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, a five-year prison sentence against Rajab over tweets alleging torture at one of the country's prisons and criticism of the Saudi-led war in Yemen. Hasan Jamali, File AP Photo