World

Coronation of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn set for May 4

The Associated Press

January 01, 2019 02:39 AM

FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, center, holds a candle light during Wesaka Bucha, at Emerald Buddha temple Bangkok. Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn will have his official coronation on May 4. Vajiralongkorn in 2016 succeeded his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died at age 88 after reigning for seven decades. The palace announcement Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, said the coronation ceremonies for 66-year-old Vajiralongkorn will be held on May 4-6, with the monarch making a public appearance on the last day.
FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, center, holds a candle light during Wesaka Bucha, at Emerald Buddha temple Bangkok. Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn will have his official coronation on May 4. Vajiralongkorn in 2016 succeeded his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died at age 88 after reigning for seven decades. The palace announcement Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, said the coronation ceremonies for 66-year-old Vajiralongkorn will be held on May 4-6, with the monarch making a public appearance on the last day. Pool Photo via AP, File The Nation
FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, center, holds a candle light during Wesaka Bucha, at Emerald Buddha temple Bangkok. Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn will have his official coronation on May 4. Vajiralongkorn in 2016 succeeded his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died at age 88 after reigning for seven decades. The palace announcement Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, said the coronation ceremonies for 66-year-old Vajiralongkorn will be held on May 4-6, with the monarch making a public appearance on the last day. Pool Photo via AP, File The Nation
BANGKOK

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn will have his official coronation on May 4.

Vajiralongkorn in 2016 succeeded his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died at age 88 after reigning for seven decades.

The palace announcement Tuesday said the coronation ceremonies for 66-year-old Vajiralongkorn will be held on May 4-6, with the monarch making a public appearance on the last day.

Bhumibol's coronation, held almost four years after he was named king, took place in 1950 on May 5, a date that is a public holiday in Thailand.

  Comments  