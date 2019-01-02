Mexico finds Flayed god temple; priests wore skins of dead

In this 2018 photo provided by Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History, INAH, a skull-like stone carving and a stone trunk depicting the Flayed Lord, a pre-Hispanic fertility god depicted as a skinned human corpse, are stored after being excavated from the Ndachjian–Tehuacan archaeological site in Tehuacan, Puebla state, where archaeologists have discovered the first temple dedicated to the deity. Although depictions of the god, Xipe Totec, had been found before in other cultures, a whole temple had never been discovered. INAH via AP Meliton Tapia Davila