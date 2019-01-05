CBS: El-Sissi says Egypt, Israel cooperate against militants

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2018, file photo, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi addresses the media during a joint press conference at the federal chancellery in Vienna, Austria. U.S. television network CBS says el-Sissi told it in an interview that his country and Israel, with whom it fought four wars, are cooperating against Islamic militants in the Sinai Peninsula. Ronald Zak, File AP Photo