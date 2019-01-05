Venezuela’s congress names new leader, vows to battle Maduro

Incoming parliamentary president Juan Guaido, left, takes a selfie photo with his wife Fabiana Rosales and his daughter Miranda Guaido upon his arrival to swears in the new board of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress holds its first session of the year under new leadership of Juan Guaido that is promising a more frontal assault on President Nicolas Maduro as he prepares to start a second term widely condemned as illegitimate. Fernando Llano AP Photo