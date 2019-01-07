US, Turkey set for negotiations on fate of Kurds

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2018 file photo, National Security Advisor John Bolton unveils the Trump Administration's Africa Strategy at the Heritage Foundation in Washington. The White House has sent Bolton on a mission to allay Israel's concerns about President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria. The pullout announced before Christmas was initially expected to be completed within weeks, but the timetable has slowed as the president acceded to requests from aides, allies and members of Congress for a more orderly drawdown. Cliff Owen AP Photo