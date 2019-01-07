North Korea confirms Kim’s departure to China for summit

In this Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, photo provided on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks with his wife Ri Sol Ju at Pyongyang Station in Pyongyang, North Korea, before leaving for China. Kim left for China for a four-day trip, the North's state media reported Tuesday, amid speculation that he may attempt to coordinate his positions with Beijing ahead of his likely summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. Korea News Service via AP Korean Central News Agency