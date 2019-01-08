AP PHOTOS: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ventures abroad

FILE - In this file image taken from video footage run on March 28, 2018, by China's CCTV via AP Video, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju wave from a car as they bid farewell to Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Beijing. Four of his trips have been to China, signaling its importance to North Korea. (CCTV via AP Video, File) AP