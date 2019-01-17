Gabon’s president returns to Morocco for rehabilitation

An official and a relative of Gabon's ailing President Ali Bongo Ondimba say he has returned to Morocco to continue his recovery after a brief visit home.
The relative said Thursday that Bongo returned to Morocco late Tuesday after swearing in a new government. A Cabinet member confirmed the return. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
The Cabinet member said Bongo's recovery from a reported stroke has been strong, so he wants to finish the rehabilitation.
Bongo had been out of the country since October. His brief return to Gabon came a week after a Jan. 7 attempted coup by officers with the Republican Guard.
Bongo took power in the oil-rich country after the death of his father in 2009.
