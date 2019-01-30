South Koreans mourn death of former WWII sex slave

Participants hold pictures of the deceased Kim Bok Dong, one of the many former South Korean sex slaves who were forced to serve for the Japanese military in World War II, during a weekly rally near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Hundreds of South Koreans are mourning the death of a former sex slave for the Japanese military during World War II by demanding reparations from Tokyo over wartime atrocities. Lee Jin-man AP Photo