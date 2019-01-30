Thai junta chief gets party nod as possible PM candidate

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018, file photo, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha gestures the Thai way shortly after accepting the ASEAN Summit and Related Summits' hosting and chairmanship for next year in Thailand, in Singapore. A political party closely associated with Thailand's military government on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, named Prayuth as a possible candidate to become the next premier if it forms a government after next month's election. Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo