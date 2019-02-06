UN report: IS responsible for most attacks in Iraq and Syria

FILE - This Dec. 16, 2018, file photo provided by the al-Qaida-affiliated Ibaa News Agency purports to show al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, militants detaining a member of the Islamic State group in the countryside of Idlib, Syria. A U.N. report says international terrorist groups carried out more attacks in Iraq and Syria in the last six months of 2018 than in any other country. (Ibaa News Agency via AP, File) AP