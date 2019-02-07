Wariness and hope in S. Korea over second Trump-Kim summit

FILE- In this combination of file photos, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on May 16, 2018, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a meeting with South Korean leader Moon Jae-in in Panmunjom, South Korea, on April 27, 2018. With the next meeting between the two leaders set for Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam, there’s hope and caution in South Korea on whether the leaders could agree to tangible steps toward reducing the North’s nuclear threat after a year of soaring but fruitless talks. Evan Vucci, Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File AP Photo