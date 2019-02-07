Saudi study: Millennial jihadis educated, not outcasts

FILE - In this April 26, 2015 file photo, former Islamic militant, 30-year-old Badr al-Enezi, stands in a courtyard at the Mohammed bin Nayef Center for Advice, Counseling and Care, as the rehab center is formally known, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A new study published Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, by the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies is challenging the notion that jihadist fighters are necessarily disenfranchised and lacking opportunity, finding instead that most millennial Saudi jihadists were relatively well-educated, not driven purely by religious ideology and showed little interest in suicide bombings. Hasan Jamali, File AP Photo