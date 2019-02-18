Australia police say they didn’t know Bahraini was refugee

FILE -In this Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, file photo, detained Bahraini soccer player Hakeem al-Araibi arrives at the criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand. Australian Federal Police did not know Al-Araibi was a refugee who feared persecution in his homeland when the agency alerted Bahrain and Thailand that he was on a flight bound for Bangkok, a top police official said Monday. Sakchai Lalit, File AP Photo