Former Maldives president arrested over money laundering

A Maldives court has ordered the arrest and detention of former Maldives President Yameen Abdul Gayoom for alleged money laundering.
The criminal court in Male, the capital, ordered Yameen held in custody after prosecutors argued Monday he could attempt to influence witnesses if he were free.
Police say investigators found $1 million in Yameen's bank account allegedly linked to a shady tourist resort development deal.
Yameen lost his bid for re-election last year in a surprise upset by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who campaigned on a promise to investigate allegations of corruption by Yameen's government.
Solih has suspended two Cabinet ministers — Ahmed Maloof and Akram Kamaludeen — over $33,000 allegedly found in each of their accounts from the same resort development deal.
