AP PHOTOS: Where pro- and anti-Brexit forces collide

Lara Spirit, aged 22 from Chichester, a remain in the European Union supporter and member of the "Our Future, Our Choice" (OFOC) young people against Brexit organisation campaigning for a People's Vote second referendum on Britain's EU membership, poses for photographs after taking part in a protest against a blindfold Brexit on Parliament Square opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Lara believes a People's Vote second referendum would be the best way forward. Britain voted to leave Europe in a referendum more than two years ago, but Parliament has been unable to agree on a withdrawal arrangement, prompting some calls for a delay or even a cancellation of the split. Matt Dunham AP Photo