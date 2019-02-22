South Sudan’s hunger is growing, despite 5 months of peace

FILE---In this File photo taken Wednesday, April 5, 2017, Abuk Garang holds her 7-month-old son William Deng, as she and others walk to a food distribution site in Malualkuel in the Northern Bahr el Ghazal region of South Sudan. Five months into South Sudan's fragile peace deal and 1.5 million people are on the brink of starvation while half the population, more than six million people are facing extreme hunger, according to a report released Friday Feb. 22, 2019, by the United Nations and South Sudan's government. (AP Photo-File) STR AP