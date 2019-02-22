Vandals paint swastikas on buildings in Amsterdam

A Swastika, painted on the wall of the Stedelijk Museum overnight, is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Vandals suspected of being football hooligans from The Hague have daubed graffiti including swastikas and anti-Semitic texts on buildings in Amsterdam. The graffiti were discovered Friday, ahead of a match Sunday between ADO and Amsterdam powerhouse Ajax. Ajax fans are banned from attending the match following previous clashes between fans of the two clubs. Peter Dejong AP Photo