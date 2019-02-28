Nicaragua’s government, opposition wrap up 2nd day of talks

Apostolic Nuncio Waldemar Sommertag answers questions after long-stalled talks on resolving the country's political crisis restarted, during a press conference in Managua, Nicaragua, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The talks come shortly after authorities released dozens of people arrested in last year's crackdown on anti-government protests. From left are government representative Chancellor Denis Moncada, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes and Civic Alliance representative Mario Arana. Alfredo Zuniga AP Photo