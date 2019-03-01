India bans Kashmir religious group amid sweeping crackdown

Kashmiri children hold placards and shout freedom slogans in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, March 1, 2019. India has banned Jama'at-e-Islami, a political-religious group in Kashmir, in a sweeping and ongoing crackdown against activists seeking the end of Indian rule in the disputed region amid the most serious confrontation between India and Pakistan in two decades. Dar Yasin AP Photo