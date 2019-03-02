SKorea, US end springtime military drills to back diplomacy

FILE - In this March 12, 2016, file photo, Marines of the U.S., left, and South Korea, wearing blue headbands on their helmets, take positions after landing on a beach during the joint military combined amphibious exercise, called Ssangyong, part of the Key Resolve and Foal Eagle military exercises, in Pohang, South Korea. South Korea and the U.S. say they've decided to end their springtime military drills to back diplomacy with North Korea. Yonhap via AP, File Kim Jun-bum