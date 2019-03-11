Mother detained after neglected child found in Moscow

FILE - This photo taken from video made available by The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation on Sunday, March 10, 2019 shows a Moscow apartment where a neglected five-year-old girl was living. Russian officials say a neglected five-year-old girl who was left alone in a Moscow apartment for several days is in intensive care. The Investigative Committee, Russia’s main investigative body, said Monday, March 11 it has detained the girls’ mother and has launched a criminal inquiry into conspiracy to murder. Investigators, who are also investigating (The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation via AP, File) AP