Nicaragua ‘marathon man’ protester defiant from house arrest

Alex Vanegas holds on to the iron bars he had installed on the porch of his apartment to symbolize his home arrest in Managua, Nicaragua, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Grasping the iron bars, Vanegas is taken back to the dark prison cells where he spent the previous four months talking to fellow inmates through holes in the walls that also let in rats, scorpions and cockroaches, arrested for protesting against the government of President Daniel Ortega. Alfredo Zuniga AP Photo