At least 3 killed in China building collapse

Authorities say at least three people have been killed and four remain buried in the collapse of a building in southern China.

Framework surrounding a bar in the city of Baise in Guangxi province gave way at around 1 a.m. on Monday, trapping or injuring almost 100 people.

The local government said in a statement on its microblog that 87 people were injured. Rescuers were using search dogs and electronic monitors to try to find other survivors.

The bar was located on the top of a three-story, steel-framed building.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

China has recently suffered a spate of building collapses and other industrial accidents.

On Thursday, a building being refurbished collapsed in Shanghai, and in March, 78 people were killed in a blast at a chemical plant in the country's east.