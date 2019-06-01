Funeral for Congo’s Etienne Tshisekedi, president’s father

The coffin carrying the remains of longtime Congolese opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi arrives at Kinshasa airport Thursday, May 30, 2019. The body of Tshisekedi, father of the current Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, died in Brussels in February 2017, was returned to home soil Thursday night for burial more than two years after his death, after a political standoff ended. AP Photo

A funeral procession made its way through the Congolese capital of Kinshasa on Saturday as mourners paid tribute to Etienne Tshisekedi, the Congolese opposition icon whose son is now president.

The elder Tshisekedi died more than two years ago in Brussels at age 84 but family members say then-Congo President Joseph Kabila blocked the return of his body to the Central African nation.

Tshisekedi was one of the most outspoken critics of Kabila, at one point accusing him of treason for not stepping down when his mandate ended. Kabila eventually allowed elections to be held in January and Felix Tshisekedi won.

Tens of thousands have gathered to pay tribute to Tshisekedi since his casket arrived home Thursday evening. It took the hearse seven hours to reach its destination in Kinshasa as throngs of supporters took to the streets.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"I'm sorry that his body had to stay two years abroad but today we are showing our commitment to him still," Georgette Lobota said as she sold bread at the stadium where Tshisekedi's body lay in state Friday, dressed in fabric with his image. "He will finally be honored as a dignified son of Congo."

On Saturday, Mass was celebrated and then mourners followed the casket out of the stadium. Tshisekedi was to be interred at a mausoleum 30 kilometers (18 miles) from Kinshasa.

Tshisekedi helped found Congo's main opposition party, UDPS, back in 1982 during the rule of then-dictator Mobutu Sese Seko. Two years after the country allowed multiple political parties in 1990, Tshisekedi became prime minister in an uneasy on-again, off-again partnership with Mobutu.

He went into exile in 2000 after repeated clashes with the government of Joseph Kabila's father, Laurent, who became president after Mobutu's departure and then was assassinated in 2001.

At one point, Tshisekedi was banished to internal exile in his home village 700 kilometers (435 miles) west of the capital but he made a triumphant return in 2003.

His international prominence grew in 2011, when he declared himself president after an election marred by allegations of vote-rigging by the ruling party. He was placed under de facto house arrest but later left for Belgium to get medical treatment.

Tshisekedi kept up his criticism until the end, at one point accusing Kabila of a "coup d'état that was carried out with the blessing of the constitutional court."

Kabila's government, under international pressure, eventually cleared the way for an election after 18 years in power, although Felix Tshisekedi's victory early this year was disputed. Another opposition candidate, Martin Fayulu, maintains he won.

Critics suggested that Felix Tshisekedi had reached a backroom deal with Kabila as the most palatable candidate after Kabila's chosen candidate fared poorly.