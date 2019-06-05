Infantino says FIFA scandals gone, despite corruption cases

French president Emmanuel Macron arrives to deliver his speech to the French soccer team prior to to award them with the Legion d'Honneur (Officer of the Legion of Honor) during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. AP Photo

Ahead of his re-election as FIFA president, Gianni Infantino said Wednesday he has banished scandals and corruption from the soccer body despite losing members of his council for misconduct.

Infantino is running un-opposed for a second presidential term through 2023. He was first elected in 2016 in the wake of Sepp Blatter's downfall amid the biggest scandal in FIFA's history.

"Remember the state of FIFA at that congress," Infantino said. "Well the last three years and four months have certainly not been perfect. I have made mistakes certainly and I try to improve and do this better but today on an election day nobody talks about crisis. Nobody talks about rebuilding FIFA from scratch. Nobody talks about scandals. Nobody talks about corruption."

A generation of soccer leaders in North and South America were swept from power in 2016 after American and Swiss prosecutors targeted financial corruption linked to the game's governing bodies.

In the Infantino era, four continental soccer organizations each lost elected FIFA Council members amid allegations of corruption or financial misjudgments.

FIFA senior vice president David Chung of Papua New Guinea was banned for 6 1/2 years. Kwesi Nyantakyi of Ghana was banned for life. Sheikh Ahmad of Kuwait withdrew his re-election candidacy when implicated in bribing voters. Reinhard Grindel of Germany resigned.

Infantino was also investigated, and soon cleared, in 2016 by the FIFA ethics committee for his use of private jets. The investigators and judges who ran that case, from Germany, Guam and Switzerland, were gone within a year.

Another independent official left abruptly weeks after finding that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko was too conflicted to retain his FIFA Council seat while also implicated in a state-sponsored doping scandal.

But Infantino told FIFA's 211 member associations that "we have turned the situation around" since the Blatter era.

"This organization went from being toxic, almost criminal to what it should be — an organization that develops football, an organization that cares about football," Infantino said. "We have transformed it into a new FIFA — an organization which is synonymous with credibility, trust, integrity, equality, human rights."