2 die in knife attack at German train station

German police say a man and a woman were fatally stabbed at a crowded train station in the town of Iserlohn in what was described as an "act of relationship violence."

The dpa news agency reported Saturday that police had arrested a 43-year-old man at the scene in connection with the attack on the woman, 32, and another man, who was 23.

The killings follow two other homicides at train stations in Germany in recent weeks. An 8-year-old boy died July 29 after being pushed in front of a train in Frankfurt; police say the suspect, a 40-year-old Eritrean residing in Switzerland, had been under psychiatric treatment. On July 20, a 34-year-old woman was pushed in front of a train in Voerde. She and the 28-year-old suspect weren't acquainted.