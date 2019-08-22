Head of Iran-backed militia in Iraq walks back US accusation

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 file photo, plumes of smoke rise after an explosion at a military base southwest of Baghdad, Iraq. A fact-finding committee appointed by the Iraqi government to investigate a massive munitions depot explosion near the capital Baghdad has concluded that the blast was the result of a drone strike. A copy of the report was obtained by The Associated Press Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. AP Photo

The head of Iraq's paramilitary Shiite forces, supported by Iran, appears to be walking back a statement made by his deputy who blamed Israeli drones and said the U.S. was responsible for a series of attacks on bases run by the militia.

Faleh al-Fayyadh said on Thursday that the statement by his deputy, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, didn't represent the view of the mainly Shiite paramilitary group known as Popular Mobilization Forces — or that of the Iraqi government.

Al-Fayyadh's statement alleges the attacks on the bases over the past weeks "were the result of an act organized by a foreign side," without naming that side.

The statement highlights divisions within the Popular Mobilization Forces, which is mostly run by the deputy, al-Muhandis, a military commander known for his anti-American sentiments.