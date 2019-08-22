Deaths as lightning strikes in Poland’s Tatra Mountains

A lightning strike during a sudden thunderstorm in Poland's southern Tatra Mountains has caused deaths and injuries among a group of tourists, rescuers said Thursday.

The TOPR rescue service said that rescuers were dispatched to Giewont peak where the group, including children, had been struck by lightning.

It said some 20 people could have been affected when lighting struck the Giewont, a popular trekking destination, and other Tatra locations.

Kinga Czerwinska, of the Airborne Ambulance Service, said four helicopters have been dispatched. They were alerted shortly after 2 p.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Footage on TVN24 showed TOPR rescuers racing to a helicopter to get to the peak, in wet, rainy and foggy weather.